Kansas sheriff allegedly interfered with cops and intimidated witness in DUI arrest: KBI

A southeast Kansas sheriff has been ordered to appear in court on allegations he interfered with a law enforcement officer and intimidated a witness in connection to a DUI arrest.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday in a news release that Montgomery County Sheriff Robert “Bobby” W. Dierks, 55, was served a summons to appear in Montgomery County District Court on Wednesday following an investigation by KBI agents.

Dierks has been charged with interference with a law enforcement officer — obstruction or attempted obstruction, and intimidation of a witness — attempt to prevent or dissuade, the KBI said. The alleged crimes occurred in connection to a Jan. 27, 2018, DUI arrest in Montgomery County.

The KBI news release did not indicate how exactly Dierks was connected to the DUI arrest.

Todd Hiatt, an attorney from Shawnee County, was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case.

A sheriff’s office official told The Eagle that Dierks was unavailable for comment and the agency does not have a statement on the matter.

Employees at the department were notified of the charges against their boss through an email on Saturday, the Montgomery County Chronicle reported. In the message, the sheriff referred to the criminal charges as “politics.”

“Please continue to conduct business as usual, and let me take care of the politics,” Dierks wrote to his deputies, the newspaper reported. “I have nothing to hide, and will have my day in court.”