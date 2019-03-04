Texas 10 most wanted sex offender arrested in Wichita by U.S. marshals

A fugitive criminal on the Texas most wanted sex offender list was arrested in Wichita last week, officials said.

Billy Don Urango was captured on Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release. He was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and a parole violation.

Urango, 27, was previously convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child-sexual contact and indecency with a child-exposure. One of the incidents involved an 11-year-old boy in Grayson County, the Marshals Service said.

Urango was convicted in 2010 and was released on parole in June 2016. He absconded from a Dallas halfway house and had been wanted by police since June 2017.

Urango served six years of the 10-year prison sentence he received, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The Texas Department of Public Safety listed Urango on its 10 most wanted sex offender list with a reward of up to $5,000 for his capture. The agency advised that he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

The Marshals Service said Urango was apprehended as the result of a tip through Texas Crime Stoppers and a reward will be paid.