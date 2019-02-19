Suspect in near-decapitation Wichita gang killing over 6 years ago is still on the run

A man suspected of participating in a gang-related Wichita killing of a man over six years ago is still on the run from police.

Rathanak Chea has been charged by prosecutors with first-degree murder in the August 2012 death of Pheng Xiong, but Chea has left Wichita. He is listed on the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office most wanted and has a felony arrest warrant.





Chea and a suspect in an unrelated Virginia crime, Dominique Fowler, will be profiled in the “15 Seconds of Shame” segment on Investigation Discovery’s TV series “In Pursuit With John Walsh.” The episode airs at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Wichita police said Xiong was found dead in a home in the 800 block of South Erie with a cut to his throat. Three of four suspects were arrested, convicted and sentenced to prison. But Chea has never been found.

Xiong’s younger sister, Lisa Xiong-DuBose, said at the sentencing that her brother was born in a Thailand refugee camp. He was the oldest of eight children in a family that was granted political asylum in the United States.

Xiong, 35, known to friends as “Panky” was killed by four men, three of whom were Asian Boys gang members, The Eagle previously reported. He was held down on his bed and asked if he had any last words before his throat was slashed, nearly decapitating him.





Caesar Louis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to more than 28 years in prison. Jerry Thach was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Vat Khamvongsa, the only non-gang member in the group, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and testified for the prosecution before being sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Khamvongsa was moved to a Wichita work release center last month, Kansas Department of Corrections records show.

Anyone with information on Chea’s whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Television viewers of “In Pursuit With John Walsh” can also call 1-833-3-PURSUE or to submit a tip online at InPursuitTips.com.