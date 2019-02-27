Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lorenzo Wade, records show

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Lorenzo Wade.

Tanner Scott Mora, 25, was arrested by Wichita police on Tuesday and booked into Sedgwick County Jail at 11:24 p.m., jail records show.

On Feb. 6, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting in the parking lot of Genesis Health Club near 13th and West around 8:40 p.m. When they arrived, Wade was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not immediately clear if Wade and Mora knew each other.

Mora is listed on the Kansas Department of Corrections website as a parole absconder from Cowley County.

He was under state supervision for forgery and domestic battery since July. He went off the department’s radar on Jan. 16, corrections records show.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information as it becomes available.