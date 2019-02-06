One person critically injured after reported shooting in west Wichita, dispatch says

One person has very critical injuries after a reported Wednesday night shooting in Wichita, officials said.
Emergency crews were called to a reported shooting in the 3700 block of west 13th Street, near West Street, at around 8:40 p.m. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said one patient was in very critical condition.
Wichita police are investigating.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments