One person critically injured after reported shooting in west Wichita, dispatch says

By Jason Tidd

February 06, 2019 09:19 PM

One person has very critical injuries after a reported Wednesday night shooting in Wichita, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to a reported shooting in the 3700 block of west 13th Street, near West Street, at around 8:40 p.m. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said one patient was in very critical condition.

Wichita police are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

