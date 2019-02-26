Jury finds Kansas son not guilty of murdering mom in unsolved shooting 15 years ago

A Kansas jury has found a son not guilty of killing his mom 15 years ago.

Charles “Chuck” Ray Fleming was found not guilty of murder by a Mitchell County jury on Tuesday in the death of his mom, Carol Jean Fleming.

“Though the verdict was not the result desired by the state, it was important that a trial was held to tell the story of what happened in the early morning hours of April 16, 2003, to Carol Fleming,” Mitchell County Attorney Mark J. Noah said in a statement.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has said that Carol Fleming was reportedly shot in the head at her Beloit home on or about Aug. 15, 2003.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

She had been asleep in bed with her boyfriend when she was shot, a Kansas Missing and Unsolved flyer states. She was 51. Charles Fleming, who was 31 at the time, was one of two sons also at the home.

Agents with the KBI were not able to identify a suspect. Former Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius issued a $5,000 reward for information to leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Charles Ray Fleming Courtesy Photo Johnson County Sheriff's Office

In July 2018, nearly 15 years later after his mom’s death, Charles Fleming was arrested in Johnson County on suspicion of first-degree murder,

.

“Although much speculation has been made over the years, through a joint law enforcement effort, it was the decision to file charges and pursue justice for Carol Jean Fleming,” Noah said in the statement. “The case proceeded from a preliminary hearing where it was determined that sufficient evidence existed to bring the matter to trial. Unfortunately, the jury believed that there was reasonable doubt as to the guilt of the Defendant.





“We in the law enforcement community are thankful that a jury took the time to review the available evidence and render a verdict and we respect their decision.”