His mom was shot to death in her Kansas home. Police arrested him 15 years later.

A Kansas man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of his mother 15 years ago, officials said.
Charles “Chuck” Ray Fleming, 45, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Carol J. Fleming, Beloit city manager Jason Rabe said in a press release. Charles Fleming is Carol Fleming’s son and currently lives in Lenexa, Sunflower State Radio reported.
Carol Fleming was reportedly shot in the head at her Beloit home on or about Aug. 15, 2003, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said. After an investigation, the KBI was not able to identify a suspect in her death.
Former Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius had issued a $5,000 reward for information to leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Carol Fleming, 51, had been asleep in bed with her boyfriend when she was shot, a Kansas Missing and Unsolved flyer states. Charles Fleming, who was 31 at the time, had said he was in the garage feeding a dog when police arrived. Another teenage son was also at the home.
Charles Fleming was arrested by Johnson County sheriff’s deputies and is being taken to Mitchell County, the Beloit press release said.
Charles Fleming was convicted in 1996 of multiple counts of writing a worthless check and driving while a habitual violator in Mitchell and McPherson counties, Kansas Department of Corrections records show. He was convicted of perjury in 2000 and two counts of driving under the influence in 2008.
