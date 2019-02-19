19-year-old Wichita woman killed in Monday’s rollover crash

Wichita police say the woman killed in Monday’s fatal collision on Broadway near 55th Street South is 19-year-old Carleena Johnson of Wichita.

Police records say Johnson was driving southbound on Broadway when her vehicle was hit by a car headed east on Hazel Street at about 6:30 p.m. The impact forced Johnson’s vehicle to roll into the northbound lanes of Broadway, where it was then hit by a third car. Johnson was taken in critical condition to a Wichita hospital. She died there at 7:35 p.m. Monday, the records say.

Wichita police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz on Tuesday didn’t have additional details about the wreck, including what led the driver of the car headed east on Hazel to hit Johnson’s car.