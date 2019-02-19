Crime & Courts

Ex-convict arrested on suspicion of murder in South Broadway motel shooting

By Chance Swaim

February 19, 2019 08:16 AM

A man has been arrested in connection a shooting death outside a south Wichita motel.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night in the 4400 block of South Broadway, between MacArthur and 47th. A man in his 30s had been shot behind the Citi Host Motel. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Officers told reporters on the scene that investigators were searching for a four-door vehicle believed to belong to the shooter and that the shooter and victim knew each other.

Christopher Daniel Kemmerly, 31, was arrested Monday night and booked into jail around 10:30 p.m., Sedgwick County Jail records show. He was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Until recently, Kemmerly had been under state supervision for multiple crimes committed in Butler County, including aggravated arson, aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim, criminal use of explosives, criminal damage to property and a weapons violation, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.

His sentence ended in November. Wichita police have not yet identified the victim in the shooting.

Chance Swaim

