Crime & Courts

Fourth suspect arrested on suspicion of Wichita teen’s 2018 murder

By Chance Swaim

February 02, 2019 04:16 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of 18-year-old Donte Devore, who was killed almost a year ago near Lincoln and Edgemoor.

Deizmond Peters, 20, was arrested by Wichita police Friday night and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, jail records show.

Arrest records show he was arrested in the homicide case number associated with the Devore’s death.

On Feb. 11 of last year, Devore was at a house in the 900 block of South Pineridge when there was a knock on the door. Three or four people armed with guns were waiting outside.

Devore fought with one of the people inside the house and was shot multiple times, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

Veontre Moore, 18; J’arim St. Louis, 18; and Lascottric Yarbrough, 19, were arrested last year and charged with first-degree murder in Devore’s killing. Police said the teens stole marijuana and money from Devore.

Yarbrough’s trial is scheduled for April 8. Moore and St. Louis were juveniles at the time of the killing, but prosecutors want them to stand trial as adults.

Chance Swaim

Chance Swaim won the Betty Gage Holland Award in 2018 for distinguished service to honor and protect the integrity of public dialogue on America’s college campuses. He has been a news reporter for The Wichita Eagle since 2018. You can contact him at 316-269-6752 and cswaim@wichitaeagle.com.

  Comments  