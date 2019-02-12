Two men shot in their legs during drive-by shooting in south Wichita, police say

Two people shot in their legs during a drive-by shooting in south Wichita are expected to survive, police said.

Emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at around 7:07 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Fortuna, near Hydraulic and I-135, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. Two victims were taken to a hospital — one with critical injuries and the other with serious injuries.

Wichita police Sgt. Robert Henning said officers found two men in their 20s who had each been shot once in a leg after the drive-by shooting. Their injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, and they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victims were outside at the time shots were fired, but police do not yet know what led up to the shooting. Henning said there are vague and conflicting witness descriptions of the suspect’s vehicle.

“I don’t believe there is a risk to the public; this is very specific,” Henning said. He said police do not know if the two men were targeted.

Anyone with information on the case can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.