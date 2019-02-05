Wichita saleswoman sold same car to two people; contractor didn’t finish job, DA says

A Wichita saleswoman from a now-defunct dealership has admitted to selling the same car to two different customers, prosecutors said. In a separate case, a contractor has admitted to taking a customer’s money without finishing the work he was paid to do.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said Tuesday in a news release that James Morales pleaded guilty last month to one count of deceptive commercial practice, and Teresa Molinaro entered a no contest plea for the same charge in a different court case.

Prosecutors had alleged that Molinaro, 44, of Wichita, sold the same car to two different people on two different dates, the release said. She operated the now-closed 5 Star Motors used car lot. As part of her plea, Molinaro refunded one buyer her $2,100 down payment while the second customer was allowed to keep the car.

In Morales’ case, the district attorney’s office began investigating after a complaint was filed by an 85-year-old Wichita woman who paid Morales to install flooring in her house, the release said. The woman reported that she paid Morales, but he refused to either finish the job or refund the money.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

Morales, who held himself out as a contractor, agreed to refund the victim $3,000, the release said. Two other charges were dismissed.