Nurses, aides charged with Medicaid fraud, stealing patients’ drugs at care facilities

By Dion Lefler

September 26, 2018 03:46 PM

Ten nurses and aides — including four from Sedgwick and Butler counties — have been charged with Medicaid fraud and stealing controlled medications from patients, the Kansas attorney general’s office has announced.

All the charges involve theft of drugs and/or mistreatment of patients by workers in health-care and board-and-care facilities.

“The cases were filed as part of a statewide sweep by the attorney general’s office cracking down on illegal and harmful activity in Kansas facilities that receive Medicaid funding,” said a statement issued by the prosecutor’s office.

Here are the charges filed against Sedgwick and Butler County health workers:

Jamie Rodriguez, Sedgwick County — one count of Medicaid fraud, one count of theft, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony making a false information and one count of felony mistreatment of a dependent adult.

Jessica Jo Washington, Sedgwick County — two counts of Medicaid fraud, one count of theft, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance and one count of felony mistreatment of a dependent adult.

Melissa Ann Seiber, Sedgwick County — one count of Medicaid fraud, one count of theft and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance..

Nicole Pechanec, Butler County — one count of Medicaid fraud, one count of theft, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony mistreatment of a dependent adult and one count of forgery.

In addition, there were two cases in Wyandotte County and one each in Johnson, Doniphan, Norton and Miami counties.

Dion Lefler; 316-268-6527, @DionKansas

