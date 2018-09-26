Nurses, aides charged with Medicaid fraud, stealing patients’ drugs at care facilities

Ten nurses and aides — including four from Sedgwick and Butler counties — have been charged with Medicaid fraud and stealing controlled medications from patients, the Kansas attorney general’s office has announced.
All the charges involve theft of drugs and/or mistreatment of patients by workers in health-care and board-and-care facilities.
“The cases were filed as part of a statewide sweep by the attorney general’s office cracking down on illegal and harmful activity in Kansas facilities that receive Medicaid funding,” said a statement issued by the prosecutor’s office.
Here are the charges filed against Sedgwick and Butler County health workers:
▪ Jamie Rodriguez, Sedgwick County — one count of Medicaid fraud, one count of theft, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony making a false information and one count of felony mistreatment of a dependent adult.
▪ Jessica Jo Washington, Sedgwick County — two counts of Medicaid fraud, one count of theft, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance and one count of felony mistreatment of a dependent adult.
▪ Melissa Ann Seiber, Sedgwick County — one count of Medicaid fraud, one count of theft and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance..
▪ Nicole Pechanec, Butler County — one count of Medicaid fraud, one count of theft, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony mistreatment of a dependent adult and one count of forgery.
In addition, there were two cases in Wyandotte County and one each in Johnson, Doniphan, Norton and Miami counties.
