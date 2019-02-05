Kansas man crashed while leading police on a chase after speeding from DUI checkpoint

A Kansas man who crashed while speeding away from a DUI check lane in Topeka has pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime, officials say.
Darryl Kevin Norwood, 30, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. Norwood was sentenced Tuesday to 42 months — or 3 1/2 years — in federal prison.
Norwood admitted in his plea agreement that he sped away from Topeka police, driving over 70 mph, instead of stopping at a check lane for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Norwood crashed into another car then ran before he was captured and arrested.
Police found a .380 caliber pistol on the floorboard of his car, the release said. Norwood has previously been convicted of felony crimes and was prohibited from possessing a gun.
Kansas Department of Corrections records show Norwood has 2009 and 2012 convictions in Shawnee County for theft and burglary.
