Kansas man crashed while leading police on a chase after speeding from DUI checkpoint

A Kansas man who crashed while speeding away from a DUI check lane in Topeka has pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime, officials say.

Darryl Kevin Norwood, 30, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. Norwood was sentenced Tuesday to 42 months — or 3 1/2 years — in federal prison.

Courtesy Photo Kansas Department of Corrections

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

Norwood admitted in his plea agreement that he sped away from Topeka police, driving over 70 mph, instead of stopping at a check lane for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Norwood crashed into another car then ran before he was captured and arrested.

Police found a .380 caliber pistol on the floorboard of his car, the release said. Norwood has previously been convicted of felony crimes and was prohibited from possessing a gun.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Norwood has 2009 and 2012 convictions in Shawnee County for theft and burglary.