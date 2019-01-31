Judge sends Haysville man convicted of raping 68-year-old woman to prison

Prosecutors say he knew the 68-year-old woman through one of her family members. They also say he was in her home on a November day in 2017 when he attacked and raped her.

Now Garon Spencer, the 33-year-old man accused in the sexual assault, is headed to prison for the next seven decades. Sedgwick County District Judge Bruce Brown on Wednesday ordered Spencer to serve 852 months — or 71 years, a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said. He was convicted of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated sexual battery following a Dec. 17 bench trial.

Spencer had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the DA’s office, said Spencer already knew the woman when he went to her home on Nov. 10, 2017. Court records say he reportedly was heavily intoxicated when he started making advances, that the woman didn’t consent to the sexual contact and that she was “overcome by force or fear.”

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The attack happened early in the morning — around 4 a.m. — and she reported it that same day, according to law enforcement records.

On Wednesday before handing down the sentence, the judge noted Spencer’s extensive criminal history, according to the DA’s news release. His prior convictions include sex offenses, aggravated assault, criminal threat, violating a protective order and harassment.