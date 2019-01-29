Crime & Courts

Sheriff’s Office identifies Wichita man killed by deputy

By Chance Swaim

January 29, 2019 10:53 AM

Col. Greg Pollock of the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office reads a statement on an officer-involved shooting where a 55-year-old man with an airsoft gun was killed by a deputy in south Wichita. (Jan. 28, 2019)
By

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy on Monday.

David Michael Bosiljevac, 55, was shot and killed at around 1 p.m. Monday as deputies tried to serve him with an arrest warrant at a storage unit facility in south Wichita.

He allegedly pointed an airsoft gun that looked like a pistol at the deputy before he was shot, officials said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with an investigation of the killing, and a case will be presented to the district attorney’s office. There will also be an internal investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back to see further details.

Chance Swaim

Chance Swaim won the Betty Gage Holland Award in 2018 for distinguished service to honor and protect the integrity of public dialogue on America’s college campuses. He has been a news reporter for The Wichita Eagle since 2018. You can contact him at 316-269-6752 and cswaim@wichitaeagle.com.

