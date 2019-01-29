Sheriff’s Office identifies Wichita man killed by deputy

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy on Monday.
David Michael Bosiljevac, 55, was shot and killed at around 1 p.m. Monday as deputies tried to serve him with an arrest warrant at a storage unit facility in south Wichita.
He allegedly pointed an airsoft gun that looked like a pistol at the deputy before he was shot, officials said.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with an investigation of the killing, and a case will be presented to the district attorney’s office. There will also be an internal investigation, officials said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
This is a developing story. Check back to see further details.
Comments