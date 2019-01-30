Sheriff’s deputy shoots man after a traffic stop in south Wichita

A man was shot by a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy after a car chase in south Wichita.
It happened just before 11:30 Tuesday night. A deputy tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation at Scott and Hydraulic, near Pawnee and Hydraulic. The driver led the deputy on a brief chase, Sheriff’s Col. Greg Pollock told reporters on the scene.
The driver, a man in his 50s, then rammed a deputy’s vehicle near Laura and Pawnee, Pollock said. It appeared the man was driving a white truck.
That’s when a deputy shot the man, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Pollock said.
No deputies were injured. Pawnee was closed between Hydraulic and Washington early Wednesday morning for an investigation of the shooting.
This is the second shooting by a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy in two days. The first shooting was Monday about a mile south of the Tuesday night shooting.
