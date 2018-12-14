Man convicted of murder in shooting of Wichita man trying to buy marijuana, officials say

A Wichita man has been convicted of murder in the shooting death of another man during a drug deal gone wrong two years ago, officials said.

Keeshaun Milo, 29, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder in the Dec. 2, 2016 killing of Michael Hamilton, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release. Milo is scheduled for sentencing next month.

Hamilton, 45, was shot in his house, located in a mobile home park in the 3800 block of South Meridian. He died at a hospital. Police said Milo pulled the trigger, and James A. R. Welborn was also arrested in connection to the shooting.

Welborn was arrested at a nearby QuikTrip after the shooting, and Hamilton was tracked down and arrested later.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Police said a fight broke out during a drug deal before shots were fired. Marijuana had been brought to Hamilton’s home to be sold to him, court records state.

A relative of Hamilton’s previously told The Eagle that he “had some issues, and it (marijuana) kind of kept him calm.”

“Michael wasn’t a bad guy, and he was a person with a family, who loved him,” the family member said. He wasn’t a drug dealer, she said.