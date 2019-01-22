Intoxicated Wichita father who smothered baby as both slept gets prison sentence

A judge on Tuesday sentenced a 34-year-old Wichita father to 32 months in prison for the suffocation death of his 2-month-old twin son.
The defense attorney asked for probation, and the prosecutor asked for a 46-month sentence.
Kyle Kempton had pleaded guilty in November to involuntary manslaughter and four misdemeanor counts of endangering a child.
Both Kempton and Christy Rollings — mother of Kempton’s 2-month-old twin sons — were charged with the same crimes. Rollings has been sentenced to probation for the manslaughter charge and 24 months in jail for the misdemeanor endangerment charges.
The charges stemmed from the Aug. 30 death of 2-month-old Patrick Kempton, who died in a West Kellogg motel room.
“Kempton rolled over onto the baby, smothering him, while both were in bed,” the District Attorney’s Office has said. “Rollings and Patrick’s twin brother were asleep on the floor. Kempton and Rollings were highly intoxicated.”
The office said it agreed with an American Academy of Pediatrics policy that discourages co-sleeping with infants.
