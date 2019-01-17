Wichita man who forced underage girls and runaways to work as prostitutes sentenced

A Wichita man who was on parole for voluntary manslaughter when he sex trafficked young women and teen girls has been ordered to serve 47 1/2 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Christopher Reed, 33, used Facebook, Backpage.com and a cellphone application to run a business he used to promote his music and sell drugs and females. He also “used a vacant apartment in a building that he owned to post photos of teenage runaways online and to force them to work in prostitution” in 2016 and 2017, a news release from Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said. The youngest girl was 17.

Wichita police sex crimes detectives and detectives with the Exploited and Missing Child Unit worked jointly to connect several cases to Reed. A jury in December convicted Reed of 19 charges including aggravated human trafficking, rape, kidnapping, commercial sexual exploitation of a child, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Sedgwick County District Judge Stephen Ternes imposed the 570-month sentence Thursday.

Reed — who also uses the names Boogie and Ace, court records say — was on parole for the 2007 drug-deal-gone-bad shooting death of 20-year-old Christopher Martinez when he sold the women and girls, according to the DA’s release and The Eagle’s news archives.