Wichita police officer’s vehicle ‘intentionally rammed,’ chief says. Two arrested

A Wichita police officer has been injured after his vehicle was intentionally rammed Tuesday evening, the police chief said.

“An officer’s car was intentionally rammed near Greenwich and 21 St. tonight. Our officer sustained minor injuries from the crash,” Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in a tweet. “Two suspects are in custody. This could have been much worse and am thankful our officer only had minor injuries.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.