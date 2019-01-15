Aviation

First of new Air Force tankers scheduled for delivery to McConnell later this month

By Jason Tidd

January 15, 2019

The wait for new tankers at McConnell Air Force Base is almost over. Air Force officials said Tuesday that the first KC-46A Pegasus is scheduled to be delivered Jan. 25.

The 22nd and 931st air refueling wings at McConnell will accept the new planes at a ceremony.

“The extensive planning and preparation efforts of our Airmen and the local community have been a long time coming,” said Col. Josh Olson, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander, in a release. “We are pioneering KC-46 integration and are now more than ready to deliver on rapid global mobility for our nation.”

The Air Force base in Wichita has undergone $267 million in construction and renovations in preparation for the aircraft.

The new tankers will serve alongside the KC-135 Stratotanker in supplying aerial refueling and other capabilities for the military, Lt. Daniel De La Fe said in a news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

