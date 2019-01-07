Armed teens fired back at customer in fatal robbery, Wichita police say

The suspects in a fatal gas station robbery had “exchanged fire” with the armed customer who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy, Wichita police said in a Monday news release.
Police also announced that two of the suspects — 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys — were arrested in connection with both the Dec. 28 fatal robbery and another armed robbery.
The arrests were made after a traffic stop at about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of north Edgemoor, Officer Charley Davidson said in the news release. A gun was found in the vehicle, Davidson said, and police believe it was used in both robberies.
A third male suspect, 17, was arrested on Dec. 30 in connection with the two robberies, police previously said.
The fatal robbery took place at about 2:45 p.m. Dec. 28. Four teens — two 16-year-olds, and two 17-year-olds — entered the B and H Fast Trips convenience store, 2796 S. Seneca, and demanded money, Davidson said. The suspects took money and cigarettes.
An armed 42-year-old male customer pulled out a gun and shot at the teens, Davidson said, and hit one of the 16-year-olds. The teen was shot in the head and later died, police previously said.
Davidson did not say which of the teens returned fire at the customer before running from the store. The 16-year-old who was killed had a gun, The Eagle previously reported.
The 17-year-old arrested on Saturday evening was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of robberies, possession of narcotics and possession of a firearm by a felon. The 16-year-old was booked on suspicion of the robberies, possession of narcotics, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a narcotic violation.
The other armed robbery took place at about 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the Family Dollar Store, 936 S. Woodlawn. Three teens entered the store, pointed handguns and demanded property, Davidson said. They took money and cigarettes before running away. This was about two hours before the fatal robbery.
The department has not released the name of the boy who died, or of the other suspects. They are all juveniles.
