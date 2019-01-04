Crime & Courts

Pair wanted in Tulsa murder was hiding out in Maize, U.S. Marshals say

By Amy Renee Leiker

January 04, 2019 02:57 PM

Federal agents caught a man and woman wanted for a deadly Oklahoma gunfight on Thursday in Maize.

A press release from the U.S. Marshals Service says Kenneth “Jazzie” Williams and La’shae Terrell were thought to be hiding out in west Wichita and Maize after they fled Oklahoma following the fatal shooting of Louis Poole in Tulsa on Dec. 29. Poole, 26, died after an argument at an Tulsa apartment complex escalated into gunfire, the release said.

His body was found outside of the complex with several bullet wounds, according to news reports from Tulsa.

Deputy marshals received information that Williams, 42, and Terrell, 33, might be in the Wichita area and tracked them down immediately after a judge issued warrants for their arrests on Thursday. The pair were staying with someone they knew at Fieldstone Apartments, 5050 N. Maize Rd. in Maize, and captured there, the U.S. Marshals Service said. That person was arrested on unrelated charges.

