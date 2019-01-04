Driver intentionally rammed patrol vehicle during midnight chase, Wichita police say

Two people are in jail after a midnight police chase in south Wichita where officials said the driver of a car intentionally rammed a law enforcement patrol vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop a maroon 2000 Saturn at around midnight Friday in the area of Seneca and Savannah for traffic violations, Wichita police said in a release.

“The driver accelerated, refused to stop and fled from officers,” police said.

Police pursued the car for about two miles to Glenn and Irving, where the car stopped. The driver then put the car in reverse and “intentionally rammed the patrol vehicle in a continued attempt to escape,” police said. The car was then wrecked into a fence.

After the crash, the driver ran. He was arrested after a short foot chase, police said. A passenger in the car was arrested without further incident.

Police identified the driver as Darrel Gene Deere, 39, of Wichita. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, evade and elude, aggravated weapons violation, traffic charges and outstanding warrants.

The passenger was identified by police as Jamie Michelle Daily, 19, of Bentley. She was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.

Both remain in the Sedgwick County Jail.





Deere has prior convictions in Sedgwick County for drug possession, criminal use of weapons, theft and attempted eluding capture, Kansas Department of Corrections records show.