One person killed, others hurt in truck-SUV collision in Butler County on Saturday

Butler County Fire District No. 3 said on Facebook that one person was killed and three others were hurt when a full-sized pickup and a large SUV collided at the intersection of Southwest 150th Street and Santa Fe Lake Road on Saturday afternoon.

First-responders from the fire district and Andover Fire-Rescue arrived at the crash site shortly after 12:30 p.m. after receiving a report about an accident with a person pinned inside of a vehicle. The name of the person killed wasn’t released in the Facebook post. Butler County Emergency Medical Services took the three injured people to area trauma hospitals. They had “moderate injuries,” the post said.

The intersection where the crash happened is between Rose Hill and Augusta.