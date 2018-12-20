Prison ordered for ex-boyfriend of WSU student killed in her home two years ago

A Sedgwick County judge on Thursday ordered the ex-boyfriend of a Wichita State University student described by family and friends as charismatic and “the light of our lives” to serve life in prison plus 43 months.

A jury in November convicted Dane Ownes, 29, of first-degree felony murder and aggravated burglary in the October 2016 shooting death of 22-year-old Rowena Irani. Irani, a junior majoring in psychology and a student involvement ambassador at WSU, died on Oct. 4 — a day after her mother found her lying wounded with a gunshot wound to the head at her northeast Wichita home. In addition to her involvement at WSU, Irani also worked with children in need at the Wichita Children’s home before she was killed.

She was a native of Pakistan who moved to Wichita at age 10 and later became a U.S. citizen.

Prosecutors at trial argued Owens was angry over his and Irani’s breakup and shot her on purpose after swallowing a bunch of Hydrocone pills and driving around for a while with his .45-caliber Smith and Wesson. He parked his truck several houses away from her home, walked through her unlocked front door unannounced, loaded gun in hand, and fired at her when she walked around a corner.

Owens’ defense attorney, Kurt Kerns, argued that the shooting wasn’t intentional. Owens, a military veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), told police he had the gun in his right hand which was in a sling and that Irani had “spooked” him.

Owens’ life sentence carries parole eligibility after he serves 25 years. If he is granted parole, he’ll have to serve an additional 43 months in prison before he can be released.