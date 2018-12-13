Your chances of getting pulled over in Wichita by a state trooper just increased

If you drive in the Wichita area and tend to speed, you may want to buckle up and slow down.

Five more state troopers are being sent to patrol highways and other roads in Sedgwick County after their graduation Thursday. The new troopers are part of a class of 24 graduating from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Technical Trooper Ben Gardner said in a release.

More of the new troopers are being sent to the Wichita area than anywhere else in the state. Another trooper is being stationed in Reno County, and two more based in El Dorado will patrol the Kansas Turnpike.

The recruit class started its 23 weeks of training in July, and the new troopers will now go through field training.

When the highway patrol added 38 state troopers in March after a previous academy class graduation, eight came to Wichita.

In July, Wichita police had 20 new officers and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office had nine new deputies graduate from their academy. The sheriff’s office will add 18 new detention deputies after a graduation ceremony on Thursday.