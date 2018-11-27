Kansas trooper shoots, kills driver as officers were dragged by vehicle, police say

One person was shot and killed in Topeka after a police officer and state trooper were dragged by a fleeing vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was shot by the trooper and taken to a hospital, where he died, authorities said.

A Topeka police officer at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday came across a maroon vehicle stalled out in the intersection of Northeast Grant and Northeast Madison, the department said in a news release. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper responded to the scene because the trooper had attempted to stop the same vehicle earlier in the morning, but it fled.

As the trooper and officer spoke with the two people inside the vehicle, a silver SUV “approached them at a high rate of speed, almost striking them,” the Topeka police release said.

The two female occupants of the stalled vehicle then attempted to flee to the SUV, the highway patrol said in a release. The law enforcement officers attempted to stop the two people from getting in the second vehicle.

“The driver of the second vehicle took off, dragging both officers,” the release said. “The trooper fired shots at the driver and the two passengers fled on foot. Eventually the vehicle came to a stop.”

Jarmane Dywayne Logan Courtesy Photo Kansas Department of Corrections

The driver was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. He was identified as Jarmane Dywayne Logan, 35, of Topeka.

Kansas Department of Corrections records list Logan as an absconder since Oct. 5. He has prior convictions for robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and various drug charges.

Police have asked for the public’s help in finding Chelsee Ann Retana, 26, in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Topeka Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

The highway patrol said the trooper will be placed on administrative leave as the case is investigated by Topeka police.