Woman arrested after child found alone at Kansas highway rest stop, sheriff says

A woman has been arrested in Oklahoma after a special needs child was found “alone and without adequate care and supervision” at a Kansas highway rest stop, officials said.

Janie Louise Gill, 68, was booked into the Rogers County Jail in Oklahoma on suspicion of child neglect, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a Facebook post. The sheriff’s office is serving an arrest warrant on charges of aggravated endangering of a child and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Gill’s arrest stemmed from an investigation into a boy who was found at a rest stop in Greenwood County about two weeks ago.

The child was found around 6 a.m. Nov. 29 at the Beaumont rest area along U.S. Highway 400, the sheriff’s office previously said. A Facebook post asked for the public’s help identifying the boy.





Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The boy was identified later that day, the sheriff’s office said, and investigators were trying to contact family members or a guardian.

A sheriff’s activity report shows that the boy was found after a report of a suspicious person at the rest area. The boy is possibly autistic and non-verbal and was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation before he was placed in police protective custody.

“He was found alone and without adequate care and supervision,” the sheriff’s report states.

Gill was booked into the Rogers County Jail at around 6 p.m. Monday, records show. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The boy’s name has not been released.

Beaumont is about 50 miles east of Wichita. Rogers County, Okla., is just northeast of Tulsa.