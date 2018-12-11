Wichita police searching for suspect in walking trail shooting

Wichita police are searching for a suspect in a shooting near I-135 and Hydraulic on Tuesday morning, a dispatch supervisor said.
The shooting happened on a bike trail, according to emergency radio traffic. The person who was shot had critical injuries, the supervisor said.
Police set up a perimeter near the woods by the water treatment plant in south Wichita at around 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police also have blocked off Hydraulic near I-135, and a firetruck is parked on the bridge over the Arkansas River, blocking traffic from the area. Police and Highway Patrol cars with lights flashing are lining I-135 near the Hydraulic exit. A plane is circling a wide area over the Arkansas River. The area is close to Chapin Park and the Starlite Drive-In.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
