Wichita man jailed in Winfield shooting; police still searching for second suspect

Winfield police arrested a Wichitan on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of a 26-year-old man last week at a Winfield apartment complex.

Deasian L. Fair, 20, also was booked into the Cowley County Jail on suspicion of committing an aggravated robbery, according to a news release. Winfield police say he’s one of two men who were seen running from the area where the 26-year-old was shot, the 500 building of St. James Court, at around 2 p.m. Friday.

Fair is being held in lieu of $260,000 bond.

The other man suspected in the ordeal was still at large Monday morning. Police say there’s no public threat and that the shooting is thought to be “an isolated incident,” according to the news release.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Police say the 26-year-old was shot several times but is expected to recover. He received treatment at a Wichita hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Records show that Fair was put on probation in June for two years for a 2017 aggravated assault in Sedgwick County. Since then he’s violated the terms of his probation multiple times, including failing to attend court-ordered anger management, using drugs and associating with people he’s supposed to stay away from, according to court records.

A month after he was put on probation, a judge gave him a 48-hour jail sanction for some of the violations.