Wichita man arrested after dropping off two children at the hospital with gunshot wounds, police say

A Wichita man has been arrested after two children, ages 2 and 4, showed up at Via Christi Hospital St. Joseph on Tuesday morning with gunshot wounds to their hands, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.
The two children were playing with a handgun at a home near 21st and Main. While playing with the gun, each child got shot in the hand, Davidson said.
Both 26-year-old Delano Wayne Rogers and the children’s 21-year-old mother were in the home while the children were playing with the gun, Davidson said.
Rogers, who is a friend of the children’s mother, drove them and their mother to the hospital and left, Davidson said.
Rogers was arrested later Tuesday at his home, Davidson said. Jail records show he was booked into Sedgwick County jail at 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday. Police accuse him of two counts of aggravated endangering a child, interference with judicial process, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, jail records show.
The children’s mother has not been arrested and police did not release her name Wednesday.
Police later found a gun in a vehicle in the 700 block of North Minnesota that they think was tied to the shooting, Davidson said.
The 2-year-old was treated at the hospital and placed in police protective custody. The 4-year-old was still in the hospital Wednesday morning after surgery. The injuries were not life threatening, Davidson said.
The case is still under investigation and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney, Davidson said.
