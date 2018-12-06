Crime & Courts

Driver ran stop sign in fiery crash that killed 2 southwest of Wichita, report says

By Chance Swaim

December 06, 2018 09:24 AM

File photo The Wichita Eagle
File photo The Wichita Eagle

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash southwest of Wichita on Wednesday night, after finding two vehicles on fire and two dead people lying outside the driver’s side of a pick-up truck, officials say.

A witness reported at 8:18 p.m. that the truck ran a stop sign and T-boned a semi-truck at the intersection of 183rd West and MacArthur. The semi-truck was driving west on MacArthur. The pick-up truck was driving south on 183rd.

The pick-up and the semi “became engulfed in flames,” the sheriff’s report says.

Both people in the pick-up truck died. The driver of the semi-truck had minor injuries and refused treatment, Lt. Timothy Myers said.

The sheriff’s report identifies the two who died as a man and woman.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the accident. Myers said it’s not clear which of the two who were found dead were driving the truck. Their names are not being released at this time, as authorities verify their identities and notify family members. Their causes of death are under investigation. One of the people was “burned beyond recognition,” Myers said.

Myers said he does not think the crash is suspicious at this point, because a witness said the truck ran a stop sign and hit the semi-truck.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

local

Chance Swaim

Chance Swaim won the Betty Gage Holland Award in 2018 for distinguished service to honor and protect the integrity of public dialogue on America’s college campuses. He has been a news reporter for The Wichita Eagle since 2018.

  Comments  