Driver ran stop sign in fiery crash that killed 2 southwest of Wichita, report says

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash southwest of Wichita on Wednesday night, after finding two vehicles on fire and two dead people lying outside the driver’s side of a pick-up truck, officials say.

A witness reported at 8:18 p.m. that the truck ran a stop sign and T-boned a semi-truck at the intersection of 183rd West and MacArthur. The semi-truck was driving west on MacArthur. The pick-up truck was driving south on 183rd.

The pick-up and the semi “became engulfed in flames,” the sheriff’s report says.





Both people in the pick-up truck died. The driver of the semi-truck had minor injuries and refused treatment, Lt. Timothy Myers said.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The sheriff’s report identifies the two who died as a man and woman.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the accident. Myers said it’s not clear which of the two who were found dead were driving the truck. Their names are not being released at this time, as authorities verify their identities and notify family members. Their causes of death are under investigation. One of the people was “burned beyond recognition,” Myers said.

Myers said he does not think the crash is suspicious at this point, because a witness said the truck ran a stop sign and hit the semi-truck.