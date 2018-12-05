Two people are dead after a reported fiery crash southwest of Wichita, dispatch says

Two people are dead after a reported fiery crash in rural Sedgwick County southwest of Wichita, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a crash at 183rd West and MacArthur at around 8:18 p.m. Wednesday, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency dispatch radio traffic indicated the crash may have involved a semi and that responding firefighters had to put out a fire.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area. Traffic is blocked in all directions. The crash is about 3 miles southeast of Goddard.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.