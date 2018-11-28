With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

Crime & Courts

Deer poacher took trophy, left meat to waste on Thanksgiving, Kansas game wardens say

By Jason Tidd

November 28, 2018 06:26 PM

Kansas game wardens are looking for a poacher who illegally hunted a deer and took a trophy while leaving the meat to waste on Thanksgiving morning.

The buck was poached sometime Thursday morning between Hanover and Hollenberg in Washington County, game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism said in a Facebook post. The poacher or poachers took the head of the deer and left the meat to waste.

“Whoever did this has likely shown the antlers to others, maybe even taken the head to a taxidermist for a European mount,” game wardens said.

The Facebook post includes a photo of the poached deer, as well as images captured from a trail camera days before it was killed. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 877-426-3843.

Two other deer were illegally killed by poachers on Thanksgiving morning, game wardens previously said.

In one case, a bow hunter out during deer archery season caught a poacher shooting a buck from the roadway. A Clay County game warden was called, and multiple illegal hunting charges are pending against the poacher.

In another case, an Osage County game warden found a buck south of Quenemo that had been shot with a rifle. Officials have asked for the public’s assistance in finding the poacher.

Firearm season started Wednesday and runs for about two weeks. Archery season for deer in Kansas runs from Sept. 17 to Dec. 31.

