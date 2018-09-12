He answered the door in underwear. Topeka police broke in with guns drawn, he says

Before Topeka police busted into his home, David Reynolds was in between classes and washing his dog, he said in a Facebook video. But when Reynolds — who was wearing only underwear — slammed the door shut, police forced their way in with guns drawn and handcuffed him.

Topeka police first received a call at around 11 a.m. Wednesday about a male armed with a rifle, the department said in a statement posted to Facebook just after 5 p.m.

“The caller told us they believed the male to be in a violent dispute with a female and was making threats to her,” police said. “The caller then specified the apartment this was taking place in. The caller then said they could hear banging on their door and walls and said they were afraid for their safety.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they knocked on the door of the apartment described by the caller. A person inside answered the door while wearing underwear and latex gloves, refused to answer questions and slammed the door shut, police said.

“Fearing for the female’s safety, officers forced entry. The purpose was to check and see if the female was injured or needing assistance,” police said. “In emergency situations such as this, officers are not required to have a search warrant if they have a reasonable belief that a person may be in immediate danger.”

The person was detained while officers searched the home to see if anyone inside was injured, police said. He was released after officers didn’t find anyone else inside. Police left after the apartment manager was summoned to fix the door.

“So i come home in between class, to wash my dog, and all of a sudden i hear loud banging on my door, i ask who it is, and get no answer, so i open my door, and there are two Topeka Police Department officers with AR-15 DRAWN and AIMED at me, tell me to come outside, to which i answered ‘(expletive) no’ because 1. i have done NOTHING WRONG, and 2. im in my underwear because washing my dog gets messy,” Reynolds said in a Facebook post.

“so i slam my door. they then BREAK IT DOWN,” Reynolds continued. “tell me to get on the ground, put me in hand cuffs and drag me to my living room. then tell me that they got a call about a ‘hispanic male with an AK-47.’ ... i did NOTHING WRONG. and i was IN MY OWN HOME! WASHING MY DOG! and they BROKE MY DOOR DOWN AND ALMOST KILLED ME WITH NO EVIDENCE THAT IVE DONE ANYTHING WRONG!”

Reynold’s video was posted at 12:23 p.m. and had about 100,000 views in about 5 hours. In it, he asks an officer why there were “four cops with AR-15s at my front door and busted it down” without a warrant.

“OK, are you ready for me to answer?” the officer in the video asks, before he is interrupted. About a minute later, the officer says that police need a warrant under normal circumstances to force their way into a home — but no warrant is needed under exigent circumstances.

After yelling at the officers, Reynolds asks for their names and badge numbers.

“Somebody called them, said they seen a Hispanic male with an AK-47,” he says in the video. “They came to my door, busted my door down and put me in handcuffs with no warrant. Yeah, names and badge numbers. Had this gone any differently, I’d be dead in my own apartment for doing nothing wrong. Thank you, now get the (expletive) out of my apartment.”