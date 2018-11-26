18-year-old arrested after armed robbery at Kwik Shop

One man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery on the same day that it was reported, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said Monday.
At about 2 a.m. Saturday, police were called to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop at 710 W. 29th St. North, Davidson said during Monday’s briefing. When officers arrived, an employee reported than a man entered the convenience store, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money.
The man took money before before running away, Davidson said. No injuries were reported.
That man has since been identified as 18-year-old Ivan Vasquez, Davidson said. He was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana and obstruction.
The armed robbery investigation is ongoing.
Davidson said police are working to see if Vasquez is connected to any other armed robberies in Wichita.
Earlier this month, Davidson said Wichita police “tend to see an increase of robberies” during the holiday season. Two weeks into November, the department was investigating if five different armed robberies were connected.
