She had sex with boy, 16, at Kansas home for at-risk youth and was arrested, cops say

An employee of a Wichita-area home for at-risk boys was arrested on suspicion of sex crimes, officials said.

Amanda Renee McCool was arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual relations — law enforcement officer or jail employee with inmate, booking reports show. She was arrested at her in Haysville home, according to Sedgwick County Jail records.





The alleged crimes involved a 16-year-old boy and took place at Lakeside Academy, 24401 W. MacArthur near Goddard and Lake Afton, Sedgwick County sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers said.

McCool is an employee of Lakeside Academy, Myers said.

The juvenile facility is a YRC-II residential youth center for boys 13 and older, the Lakeside Academy website states. It can house up to 45 residents and works with the Kansas Department for Children and Families.





“The typical student admitted to Lakeside Academy of Kansas is a juvenile offender or at-risk youth that struggles with anger management, impulse control, decision making, problem solving and thinking skills,” the website states. “. . . Lakeside Academy of Kansas specializes with youth who are in need of a structured residential environment and who are experiencing behavioral, social/emotional and/or academic problems.”

Sequel Youth Services’ Lakeside Academy executive director Celeri Jones did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Kansas statute on the sex crime states that the offender is a court services officer or employee of a contractor who has consensual sex with a person 16 or older who is on probation and under the supervision of court services.