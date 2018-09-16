Statement on officer-involved shooting north of Garden Plain

Lt. Tim Myers has confirmed an "officer-involved shooting" at N. 295th St. West and W. 21st St. North. Myers, spokesman for the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, would not confirm if any injuries were reported.
‘Officer-involved shooting’ reported north of Garden Plain, sheriff’s office says

By Kaitlyn Alanis And Jason Tidd

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

September 16, 2018 02:39 PM

Update, 3:24 p.m.

Lt. Tim Myers has confirmed an “officer-involved shooting” at N. 295th St. West and W. 21st St. North.

Myers, spokesman for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, would not confirm if any injuries were reported.

Myers would not take any questions, and he said no other updates will be given at the scene.

Original Story

Authorities are responding to a shooting north of Garden Plain, a dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. at N. 295th St. West and W. 21st St. North. That’s about 20 miles west of Wichita.

Early scanner traffic indicates that an officer was involved. An authority told KSN News that this is an officer-involved shooting, according to a tweet from the station.

A dispatch supervisor said police are planning to give an update at the scene and would not confirm if an officer was involved or if any injuries have been reported. Both the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office are on scene.

Scanner traffic indicates that at least one person has a gunshot wound to the neck.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

