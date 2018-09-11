Former Dallas Cowboy Joseph Randle charged with rape, kidnapping in Wichita case

Former Dallas Cowboys running back and Wichita native Joseph Randle has been charged in with rape and other crimes.

Randle was charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated battery, two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, seven counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, Sedgwick County District Court records show. Several of the alleged crimes took place on Thursday, but one took place last month and another in December 2015.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond on the charges in addition to a $250,000 bond for a suspected probation violation, Sedgwick County Jail records show.

Randle was arrested last week when police were called to a reported rape-in-progress at an apartment complex near K-96 and Rock Road, The Eagle previously reported.

Randle wrote in court documents that he has been unemployed for 29 months because he has been in jail.

He had been sentenced to probation and released from jail in June after he was found guilty of aggravated battery and other crimes after a February 2016 housewarming party. He was awaiting sentencing in a different felony case scheduled for Oct. 9.