Former Dallas Cowboy Joseph Randle arrested on suspicion of rape

Former Dallas Cowboys running back and Wichitan Joseph Randle was arrested in Wichita on suspicion of rape early Friday morning, jail records show.

Sedgwick County Jail records show 26-year-old Randle was booked on suspicion of rape at 3:43 a.m. on Friday. His bond has not been set.

This is the latest in a series of arrests for Randle, who gained local fame as a star running back in the City League, where he played for Wichita Southeast High School. He then went on to play for Oklahoma State and worked his way up to the starting spot for the Dallas Cowboys before being released by the team mid-season in 2015.

In June, Sedgwick County District Court Judge Kevin O’Connor sentenced Randle to five years of probation over criminal charges he racked up for an argument at a housewarming party more than two years ago in Wichita. He was found guilty of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, criminal threat and marijuana possession for allegedly hitting three people with a car in February 2016 after he got upset over a game of beer pong when a player purportedly used a racial slur. He backed into party goers after he was asked to leave.

Randle has been in jail in Wichita for most of the past two years for that case. He was awaiting sentencing in a different felony case scheduled for Oct. 9.

On July 30, the state sought to revoke Randle’s bond while waited for sentencing, but that motion was denied by the Judge.

According to his presentencing report in that case, Randle has been convicted in Sedgwick County of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, criminal threat, possession of marijuana, interference with law enforcement, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

This is a developing story and will be updated through the day Friday.