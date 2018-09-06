They were stealing copper when they got stuck in the mud, Kansas sheriff says

When sheriff deputies were dispatched to an abandoned Kansas farmstead on a rainy day, they found two people stuck in the mud.

And when the deputies found them, they realized the man and woman were stealing copper.

Deputies were called to the 900 block of west K-4 highway about 9 miles west of Hoisington at around 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Two people were reported to be walking along the highway and a vehicle had pulled into an abandoned farmstead.

The two people told deputies their vehicle became stuck when they pulled into the farm, the sheriff’s office said. The deputies then went to the vehicle, where they found freshly-cut copper pipe and copper wire. An investigation of the farmstead determined the man and woman were stealing copper when their vehicle became stuck.

Brett D. Woods, 47, and Aundria M. Pasek, 44, both of Victoria, were arrested at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. When they got to the Barton County Jail, a meth pipe was found in Pasek’s possession.

Pasek was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. Woods was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Russell County warrant.

The Great Bend Municipal Airport received about seven-tenths of an inch of rain that day, according to National Weather Service statistics.



