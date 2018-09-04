Wichita parents charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of baby at motel

The parents of a 2-month-old boy found dead at a Wichita motel last week were charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of child endangerment.
The baby’s father, Kyle Kempton, and his mother, Christy Rollings, were both charged with involuntary manslaughter and four misdemeanor counts of child endangerment. Their bonds were set at $150,000 each.
Judge Eric Williams declined to change Kempton’s bond amount after Kempton said he didn’t want to “sit in jail” and that he “should be out there making money.”
Both parents will have court-appointed attorneys and are due back in court on Sept. 20.
The court documents used to charged the parents identify the twin who died as Patrick Kempton.
Around 6 a.m. Thursday, one of the couple’s 2-month-old twins was found dead in a motel bed beside his father. The other boy was then placed in police protective custody.
Both parents were arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail.
The family had been living for a week at the Scotsman Inn, near West Kellogg and Dugan.
Two days before the child was found dead, police went to check on the children at the motel. The parents were intoxicated, according to police.
Police determined that the children should be removed from the parents, Officer Charley Davidson said on Friday. Police gave the twins to a “responsible family member” that afternoon, he said.
Police made a child neglect case on that incident, Davidson said.
Wichita police faxed information about the initial child endangerment case to Department for Children and Families on Tuesday evening, then followed up early Wednesday morning to make sure the agency got the fax, Davidson said. The state agency helps to investigate child abuse and assesses whether children are safe and provides services to families.
On Wednesday, the relative returned the children to the parents, Davidson said.
On Friday, DCF told The Eagle that Wichita police should have considered taking the 2-month-old twins into protective custody after the first incident.
In the Wichita area, when police put children into protective custody, it often means taking them initially to the Wichita Children’s Home. From there, they can go to a foster home or relative while the child protection system determines an eventual placement.
When police notified the state agency of the first endangerment case by fax Tuesday evening and again Wednesday morning, police didn’t flag it as a priority for the agency to investigate, said Taylor Forrest, spokeswoman for the Kansas Department for Children and Families.
