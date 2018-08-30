Police investigating baby’s death at west Wichita motel

Wichita police are investigating the early morning death of a baby boy at a west Wichita motel.
At 5:59 a.m. on Thursday, the boy’s 34-year-old father called 911 to report his son was not breathing, police said.
When police and fire were arrived at the motel near Dugan and Kellogg the baby boy was unresponsive, police said.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The baby’s father, twin brother, mother and father were living at the motel, Davidson said.
The baby’s brother was unharmed, Davidson said.
There have been no arrests made in this case.
At this time, the cause of death for the baby is unknown, Davidson said. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.
