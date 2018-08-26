Wichita police investigating city’s 37th homicide of 2018

After a 45-year-old man went to a Wichita police station and said another man was injured and needs help at about 2 a.m. Sunday, officers went to the home located just a few blocks away from the Patrol North station
When police arrived at the home in the 2300 block of north Chautauqua, they found a 46-year-old man with trauma to his body, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Davidson said the homicide is not believed to be a random incident.
If you have any additional information on the crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or police detectives at 316-268-4407.
This is Wichita’s 37th homicide of 2018.
