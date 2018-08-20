Two dead after men were shooting firearm into the air of a Wichita alley, police say

The Wichita Police Department is investigating the city’s 34th and 35th homicide of 2018 after three men were shooting a firearm into the air early Saturday morning, officer Charley Davidson said during Monday’s news briefing.
At about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call at 21st and Market, Davidson said.
When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was taken to a hospital and later died, according to police.
Officers also found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg in the backyard of an area home, Davidson said. That man was also taken to the hospital where he later died.
Through an investigation, officers learned the 24-year-old man and two others had been shooting a firearm into the area while in an alley west of 21st and Market, Davidson said. That’s when the 36-year-old man was struck.
There was then a disturbance between the men in the alley and the several people who were in the backyard with the 36-year-old man. Shots were fired by an unknown person, and the 24-year-old was struck and killed, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or police at 316-268-4407.
Comments