Haysville man shared child porn of a 6-year-old, and a Kansas investigator downloaded it

When Daniel I. Miller used a BitTorrent file-sharing program to obtain and share files, he didn’t know a Kansas investigator would download the child pornography, officials said.

Miller, 35, of Haysville, was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison on Friday after he pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a release.

The detective with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force downloaded child porn files and captured Miller’s IP address in February 2017, court documents state. Law enforcement then found Miller at his Haysville home, interviewed him and found more child porn on his account and an external hardrive.

Miller admitted in his plea agreement that he had used a BitTorrent file-sharing program to obtain and share porn in interstate and foreign commerce. One of the files depicted a 6-year-old girl made to perform oral sex on a man.

SIGN UP