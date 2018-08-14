Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Wichita nightclub shooting case

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting over the weekend at a south Wichita nightclub, jail records show.

At 1:56 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to Vixen’s Erotic Sports Bar, a club in the 200 block of West Harry, police said. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man in the back parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.





The man who was shot was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man was later identified by a family member as Austen Wright of Wichita.

Hernan Quezada, 25, was arrested Monday in the 800 block of north Crestway on suspicion of first-degree murder in the case, according to Sedgwick County Jail booking reports.

This is Wichita’s 33rd homicide this year.

More information should be available at the 10 a.m. police department news briefing Tuesday.