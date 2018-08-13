Police receive ‘very limited cooperation’ in Wichita’s 33rd homicide of the year

The Wichita Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the city’s 33rd homicide of 2018 after officers received “very limited cooperation in this case,” Lt. Todd Ojile said during Monday’s news briefing.
Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a club in the 200 block of West Harry, Ojile said. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man in the back parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Ojile said.
Through an investigation, Ojile said officers learned there was a “verbal altercation” between a group of three or four men. One of the men confronted the 24-year-old man and another person before pulling out a handgun and shooting and killing the victim, he said.
If you have any information, police ask that you call the homicide section at 316-268-4182 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Comments